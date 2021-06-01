Former Franklin County deputy pleads guilty to child porn charge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A former Franklin County deputy has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Daniel Heintz, who used to work at the Franklin County Correctional Center, was accused of having multiple conversations over a messenger app discussing his interest in children and sharing illegal images.

A search of his phone uncovered thousands of images of children, court documents state.

Heintz, 38, was fired from the sheriff’s office after charges were filed in February.

He will be sentenced at a later date and could face up to 20 years in prison.