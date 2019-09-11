Former Delaware Co. school administrator placed on leave after accused of inappropriate contact with student

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A former administrator at a school in Delaware County has been placed on administrative leave while officials investigate allegations of inappropriate and potentially illegal sexual contact with a male student.

The Educational Service Center of Central Ohio (ESC) announced on Wednesday ESC officials recently placed Brooke Wright, a former administrator at Ventures Academy, which also educates students from other counties in Central Ohio, on leave after officials learned of the allegations.

The ESC will appropriately address these allegations with Wright while remaining committed to respecting both the role of law enforcement and the mandates of the law, ESC officials said in a press release.



Deputy Superintendent Trego said the organization took immediate action upon learning of the allegations.



“Protecting students is our top priority, so everyone in our organization is sickened by the alleged actions of Brooke Wright,” Trego said. “As soon as we learned of this, we took immediate action to remove her from access to any students and we’re cooperating with law enforcement to ensure that justice is done.”



Trego also announced that the student and his family have been offered counseling and that counselors and other support will be available to any student who has a concern about this situation.

The ESC of Central Ohio accelerates the missions of school districts in Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Ross, and Union counties, serving more than 200,000 school children in 30 districts.

The ESC contracts with districts to provide special education and professional development services for school districts. It also operates Ventures Academy in Delaware, an alternative education program designed to serve youth in grades 1-12 who need social and behavioral intervention to succeed academically.



“Each member of our staff is trusted by families, educators, and the community to provide a safe and nurturing environment for student growth,” Trego continued. “If proven, the actions of Brooke Wright were a betrayal of that trust and must never happen. We’re all working to ensure that our students receive the counseling and support they may need. We’ll continue to work with both students and school districts to ensure every student can be on the path to success.”