Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announces bid for Governor of Ohio

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley testifies before the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on assault weapons in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nan Whaley, the mayor of Dayton, has announced she will be running for Ohio governor.

When Whaley, a democrat, announced in January she wouldn’t be seeking a third term as mayor of Dayton, it was speculated she would be seeking a higher office.

On Monday, Whaley officially launched her campaign for Governor of Ohio.

“The people of Ohio deserve better. The same politicians have been in charge for 30 years as Ohioans have fallen further behind. It’s time for a change,” Whaley stated in a release. “We deserve an Ohio where one job is enough to provide for your family. An Ohio where your kids have real opportunities. An Ohio where everyone, no matter your zip code, can thrive. I’m running for governor because it’s time Ohioans had a government — and a governor — who works for us, not for themselves.”

I’m running for governor because I’m ready to do something. I’m ready to do something to take on gun violence. To fix a broken economy. To fight corruption and criminality in Columbus. To make Ohio a place we can all be proud of. https://t.co/wi2J05zddC — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) April 19, 2021

Whaley came to prominence during a mass shooting in Dayton in 2019, and she has worked on the opioid crisis and been a proponent of downtown revitalization in Dayton.