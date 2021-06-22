Former CPD officer Andrew Mitchell’s trial on federal witness-tampering charges set for September

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The trial for former Columbus Police officer Andrew Mitchell has been set for Sept. 27.

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to several federal charges in connection with allegedly forcing two women to have sex with him or face prostitution charges.

Mitchell’s federal charges include two counts of depriving civil rights; five counts of tampering with a witness, victim, or informant; two counts of influence/injuring officer/juror/witness; and one count of destruction or removal of property to prevent seizure.

He also faces unrelated murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in Franklin County for the August 2018 shooting death of 23-year-old Donna Castleberry.

Castleberry was shot and killed by Mitchell during what was originally described as an undercover prostitution operation. Police said Mitchell was attempting to take Castleberry into custody inside of an unmarked vehicle in the area of Bellows and South Yale Avenue. Police said Castleberry stabbed Mitchell in the hand in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Mitchell claims the shooting of Castleberry was in self-defense. The Castleberry case is not part of the federal charges against Mitchell.

Mitchell’s federal trial is scheduled to be heard by Judge Edmund A. Sargus.