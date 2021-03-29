Former correctional officer charged after neighbors “terrorized” on Cherrywood Road

Neighbors living in the cul-de-sac at Cherrywood Court in North Columbus said two people in a Ford F150 have visited their quiet lane about seven times since January, scattering construction debris including bolts, screws, and razor blades.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — David Howson, a former corrections officer, has been charged with throwing injurious material onto Cherrywood Road, along with another man.

Howson, 22, was hired at the Correctional Reception Center in April, 2019 and resigned in March, 2021, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Howson’s last day working at CRC was in November, 2020.

Howson and Duncun Maclam, 23, are due to be arraigned at Franklin County Municipal Court on April 14 charged with littering and intent to cause harm at Cherrywood Road.

Howson is currently held in Delaware County Jail, where he was booked on March 10. In this separate instance, he’s being held on menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment, intimidation, identity fraud, and aggravated menacing charges.

David Howson, 22.

Photo: Delaware County Jail

Maclam, of Pauline Avenue, faces charges of injurious material on roadway with intent to cause harm, and littering.

The offenses took place in January, February, and March of this year.

At that time, residents in Cherrywood Road and Cherrywood Court, in northeast Columbus, were mystified why they were being terrorized by someone throwing bolts, razor blades, and even what looked like a home-made bomb into their quiet cul-de-sac.

Katrina Kerns, of Cherrywood Court, said they still don’t know why their street was targeted. “We have no ties to either man. Hopefully, one day that will come out.”

The harassment has stopped, said Kerns. “We feel a lot more relaxed. It’s been a long rein of terror.”