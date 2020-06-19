Former Columbus police officer given $1 million bond in murder case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Columbus Division of Police Officer Andrew Mitchell was given a $1 million bond Friday in connection to the 2018 death of Donna Castleberry.

Mitchell was issued the bond Friday, and was ordered to stay away from the victim’s family, he must report and is under house arrest.

On August 23, 2018, Castleberry, 23, was shot and killed by Mitchell during what was originally described as an undercover prostitution operation. Police said Mitchell was attempting to take Castleberry into custody inside of an unmarked vehicle in the area of Bellows and South Yale Avenue.

Police said Castleberry stabbed Mitchell in the hand in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Castleberry’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Columbus, the Columbus Division of Police and Mitchell.

In January of this year, another lawsuit was filed against Mitchell accusing him handcuffing a woman to a vehicle and raping her on two different occasions.