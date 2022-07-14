COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lackadaisical. Heartbreaking. An abject failure. Those were some of the words used by former Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs when she broke down surveillance footage of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

You can watch Jacobs’ reaction in the video player above.

The video was obtained and released by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper on July 12, and left people with many questions about the response of the officers involved. The shooter killed 19 students and two teachers, and injured more than a dozen others.

NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall asked Jacobs to describe what went wrong and what those members of law enforcement should have done.

Aside from serving as the city’s top cop for seven years, Jacobs also developed active shooter training for the Columbus Division of Police and headed the Columbus Police Training Academy.