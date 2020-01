COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Columbus Police Chief Earl Burden passed away Sunday at the age of 92.

Burden served as Columbus Chief of Police for 11 years, from 1972 to 1983.

In a Facebook post, the Columbus Division of Police said since his retirement, Burden stayed in touch with the department, joining the department’s bicentennial celebration in 2016.

Chief Tom Quinlan says his life and legacy will be greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.