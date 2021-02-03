Former Columbus Mayor Mike Coleman says he will not run for Portman’s Senate seat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mike Coleman, the former mayor of Columbus, has announced he will not be running to fill the seat of outgoing U.S. Senator Rob Portman.  

Coleman made the announcement on Twitter, Wednesday saying, “ After serious consideration and discussion with my family, we have decided that I will NOT run for the US SENATE. I appreciate the outpouring of support. I will weigh in on a Senate candidate and advocate for good public policy to benefit all Ohioans.”

Last week, Coleman had stated he was considering running for the open seat, saying it needed to be filled by someone who will bring people together.

Portman announced Jan. 25 that he will not seek reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2022, citing the increasingly polarized political climate as part of the reason for him stepping aside..

