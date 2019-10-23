Former Columbus Fire Deputy Chief pleads guilty to dereliction of duty charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Columbus Fire Deputy Chief has pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty charges.

The Columbus City Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, that former Columbus Fire Deputy Chief Jack Reall pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of dereliction of duty.

As part of the plea, Reall will pay the City of Columbus more than $57,000, which represents the amount the city salary paid to Reall while he was working simultaneously as a paid contractor by another employer.

The charges were brought after an investigation by the department for discrepancies on Reall’s timesheet.

“As part of the plea negotiations, all parties felt this was an appropriate resolution in this case,” said Columbus City Attorney First Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Gibson.

Reall was a 30-year veteran of Columbus Fire who was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2015. He retired from the Columbus Division of Fire on Monday as part of the plea agreement.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien has agreed not to pursue felony charges as part of the plea agreement related to this conduct.