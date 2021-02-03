Former Columbus Convention Center board member pleads guilty to federal bribery charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –A man who served on the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority and used to be a Columbus City Hall lobbyist has pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

According to the Department of Justice, John P. Raphael, 65, of Columbus, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to honest services wire fraud related to a contract with the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

According to his plea, Raphael, who was a member of the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority (FCCFA) board and served as its treasurer, received bribes and kickbacks from a food-service company in exchange for official acts.

In 2016, Raphael also pleaded guilty to extorting campaign contributions as a Columbus City Hall lobbyist, through threats of economic harm and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“In those roles, he had a duty to provide honest services to the FCCFA, to Franklin County, and to the people of Franklin County. The FCCFA owned and operated the Greater Columbus Convention Center,” the DOJ released in a statement. “Raphael repeatedly took official acts to benefit the food-service company in exchange for money.”

In 2014, FCCFA engaged in a confidential bidding process to select a food vendor for the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Four companies submitted bids.

Without disclosing it to the FCCFA, Raphael became a consultant for one of the four companies. In the consulting agreement, the company agreed to pay Raphael a monthly retainer of $5,000 and a “success fee” of $40,000 if the company was able to secure the contract.

According to the DOJ: