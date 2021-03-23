Former Columbus City Schools employee indicted on sexual contact with a minor charge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Columbus City Schools instructional assistant is facing a sexual contact with a minor charge for an incident that allegedly happened while he was working for the district.

Patrick Coughenour, 38, of Columbus, was indicted on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for an incident that allegedly occurred in November 2019, according to court documents.

According to a district spokesperson, Coughenour was employed at Clinton Elementary School at the time of the incident.

The district spokesperson said Columbus City Schools was made aware of the allegation against Coughenour in March 2020 and immediately removed him from the classroom. He resigned from the district in September 2020.

Coughenour was indicted by a grand jury in December 2020.