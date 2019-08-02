Former Buckeye, two others fined in connection with charity fund misuse

Former Ohio State wide receiver Roy Hall was one of three people fined for allegedly stealing funds from the Driven Foundation. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Buckeye and two others have agreed to pay fines in connection with misusing charitable donations made to a Columbus-based charitable foundation that bared the player’s name.

Roy Hall, who joined the Ohio State University football team in 2002, is one of three people who agreed to pay fines after being accused of using credit cards from the Driven Foundation for expenditures unrelated to the charitable purposes of the foundation, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday.

Josselyn Timko, Sonya Edwards, and Hall all used the company credit card for non-foundation related expenses, according to Yost. In addition, Hall also used a debit card and withdrew cash from another bank account linked to Driven.

Hall played for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2002-2007, after which he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. He’s also played for the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions.

Hall started the Roy Hall Driven Foundation in 2009. The organization changed its name to the Driven Foundation in 2010.

According to Yost, Hall received cash for personal autographs when it wasn’t clear whether he was making an appearance for his personal behalf or on the behalf of Driven. Hall allegedly made public speaking appearances under circumstances in which it was unclear he was appearing on his own behalf as a private individual or as a representative of the charitable foundation. Yost said no paper trail exists to differentiate the two.

Under the terms of the settlement, Hall will pay a $5,000 civil fine; Timko will pay $1,000; Edwards will pay $500; and the foundation will pay $2,500. Driven agreed to implement new internal control protections as well as keeping accurate records of all expenses for a minimum of three years, which will include the name of the person making the expense and the purpose of the expense.

“When the label on the cookie jar states that its contents are for charitable purposes, you can’t go sticking your hand in it to take for yourself,” Yost said. “Charities have rules and guidelines their employees need to follow and these three did not.”

Driven’s stated mission is to provide, “multiple outreach events, motivational messages, and mentorship and fitness programs to families and youths throughout central Ohio and surrounding cities.”

According to Yost, since the time of Driven’s incorporation to present, its board of directors has not held any meetings, voted on any resolutions, authorized any pay, nor taken any other official action as a board of directors. Driven’s board has existed in name only.

The investigation stemmed from a public complaint made in August 2018.