Former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis pleads guilty to child pornography charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As expected, former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

In a Franklin County courtroom, Thursday, Davis’ lawyer announced his guilty plea, which was accepted by the judge.

In a motion filed last week, Davis’ attorney argues Davis used pornography in an attempt to self-medicate after suffering for years with many mental health issues, including severe depression and anxiety. They also filed a motion to have him sent to a therapy program, rather than to prison.

Davis was booked into the Franklin County Jail in September of 2019, charged pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip that Davis had sent and received a “significant” amount of child pornography. NBC4 has confirmed with multiple sources that this investigation involves “thousands of images.”

An email account associated with former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis uploaded nearly 16,000 images of suspected child pornography, according to court documents.

Investigators said Davis had been regularly sending child pornography images to himself at the email address since December of 2012.

Davis faces up to 29.5 years if he’s sentenced to prison. Upon release, he would have to register as a tier 2 sex offender.

However, Davis’ attorneys are asking for community control for their client. In the filing his attorney requests Davis be screened for acceptance into the CBCF River City Intense Therapy Program.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 25, at 11:30am.