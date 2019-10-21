Former 10TV meteorologist facing child pornography charges pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former 10V Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis pleaded not guilty Monday to child pornography charges.

Davis was indicted earlier this month on two counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-2), one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-2), and one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-4), for a total of four counts.

Davis is accused of receiving and sending images of child pornography over a one-year period beginning in October 2018.

The Franklin County prosecutor said that over a period of several years, Davis downloaded a significant amount of pictures and videos of naked children.

It was the four most shocking images that were selected for indictment, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Davis was fired by WBNS the day after he was arrested in September.

Davis was allowed to remain free with no bond.