Former 10TV Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis child porn case: Here’s what we know about the judge, Davis’ attorney

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former 10TV Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis was arraigned in a Franklin County Municipal Court Friday morning on pandering child pornography before Judge Eileen Paley.

Here’s what we know about Davis’ attorney, Terry Sherman, Paley, and prosecutors involved in Davis’ case.

Davis’s Defense Attorney Terry Sherman

Sherman is a criminal defense attorney who is licensed to practice law in state and federal courts, according to his website.

He has also tried felony cases representing the state of Ohio as an assistant Franklin County prosecutor.

“This is not my first rodeo. OK. I’ve done a number of these and everyone, they cannot present to the grand jury until they do all of the forensics. The forensics, I’ve had it take six months to a year. I’ve talked to the detective it’s going to be a couple months,” Sherman told reporters.

Paley issued a $25,000 cash surety bond and a $25,000 cash recognizance bond, after initially making each $50,000.

Paley lowered the bond after Sherman, argued that his client had been a pillar of the community for many years and wasn’t a risk to anyone.

“Production is not an issue in this case,” Sherman told the judge. “We have him under control, we are getting him counseling, we are trying to right some of the things that have happened.”

Sherman has a degree from Ohio University in business administration and graduated cum laude from The Ohio State University College of Law.

Sherman represented Jonah Lake, the son of a former Ohio University trustee, who was accused of murdering his father in 2017.

He also reportedly helped prosecute a notorious criminal case involving Billy Milligan after Milligan was accused of raping three women near the Ohio State University in 1977, according to media reports.

Milligan was found not guilty by reason of insanity after a psychiatrist testified he suffered at least 24-personalities, according to multiple media reports.

Sherman also represented Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s former chief of staff Laura Johnson, who was accused of misuse of timesheets in 2014.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Chelsey Capezzuti

Capezzuti, who appeared in court on Friday at Davis’ arraignment, graduated from Capital University Law School in 2016.

She has worked for the prosecutor’s office since September 2017, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Eileen Paley

Paley is a Franklin County Municipal Court judge who was assigned Davis’ case this week.

Davis’ case will be bound over to Franklin County Common Pleas Court, where it will be assigned to a different judge.

Paley is a former Columbus City Council member who was elected to serve on the bench as a Franklin County Municipal Court judge in 2015 after defeating Municipal Court magistrate Republican Tony Paat.

She has presided over other local high profile cases including former Ohio State University quarterback Troy Smith’s drunken driving case in 2018.

She is a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School. Paley holds a Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from The Ohio State University, according to her biography on the city of Columbus website.