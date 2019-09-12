Former 10TV Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis’ child porn case bound over to grand jury

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former 10TV Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis’ child pornography case was bound over to a grand jury on Thursday, according to court records.

Davis was arrested and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor last week.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a news conference last week that the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip that Davis had sent and received a “significant” amount of child pornography.

NBC4 has confirmed with multiple sources that this investigation involves “thousands of images.”

ICAC executed search warrants Thursday, Sept. 5 on multiple locations, including Davis’ home and the WBNS 10TV studios.

He was arrested at his Upper Arlington by ICAC detectives the same day.

“These are kids that are clearly being exploited for sexual appetite,” chief deputy Rick Minerd said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a new video of Davis in the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs.

WBNS 10TV fired Davis the day after his arrest on Friday, Sept. 6. and issued the following statement:

“It has been a difficult few days and our team has been shocked by this news. We have decided to end our relationship with Mike Davis due to a violation of certain terms of his employment with WBNS. We have no further comment.” JOHN CARDENAS, WBNS-10TV GENERAL MANAGER

Davis was arraigned in a Franklin County courtroom Friday morning and was released after Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Eileen Paley issued a $25,000 cash surety bond and a $25,000 cash recognizance bond.

He is being represented by attorney Terry Sherman, who argued that his client had been a pillar of the community for many years and wasn’t a risk to anyone.

“Production is not an issue in this case,” Sherman told the judge. “We have him under control, we are getting him counseling, we are trying to right some of the things that have happened.”

Davis was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no access to the internet, including on his phone.

He was also ordered to turn in his passport.