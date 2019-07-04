Ford Oval of Honor 2019: Herman Zerger

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Herman “Zerg” Zerger enlisted in the Army in 1942, one year after Pearl Harbor.

He was assigned to the 36th Infantry Division, one of the most storried unites of the war, with the third highest casulity rate in the European Theater.

On Sept. 9, 1943, they invaded the European mainland, landing simultaneously on four different beaches near Salerno, Italy. This was the start of Zerger’s 300 days of combat and 95 as a prisoner of war.

Zerger suffered in five different German stalags.

Zerger is truly an American hero, taking to heart the Army’s motto, “This, we’ll defend.”