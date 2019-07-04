Ford Oval of Honor 2019: Herbert McGee

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was 1941 when Hurbert McGee was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to the Pacific Southwest Islands as part of the 25th Infantry, First Batallion, landing at Guadalcanal. He immediately found himself immersed in war.

“We slid between the sea and the guns. We got ambushed about 100 yards from the front line. The enemy had gotten behind us some kind of way, broke through the line. Forty soldiers got killed.”

In his four years in the Pacific, McGee fought on five different islands, finally returning to Ohio in 1946.

McGee turned 100 years old this past April, surrounded by friends and family paying tribute to a man whose life has been well lived.

“I know I’m real blessed to reach this landmark,” McGee said.