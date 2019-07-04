Ford Oval of Honor 2019: Dana Robinson-Street

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — “I actually joined the Navy because I wanted a job I couldn’t quit,” said Dr. Dana Robinson-Street.

From Chicago to basic training, it was quite a change for the then-19-year-old.

“I felt a little lost, honestly, as they taught us how to be savers. It is very challenging and the training can be and is very rigorous,” Robinson-Street said.

She quickly found her footing.

“What happens in the military is, there’s so much camaraderie, right,” Robinson-Street said. “You begin to build these pseudo-families with strangers.”

Along the way, she earned four degrees, becoming a commissioned officer and raising three sons. Her admiration for the pseudo-family of veterans also grew.

Retiring after nearly 26 years of service, Robinson-Street found a new mission.

“I will serve veterans every day until I die,” she said. “I’m on Capitol Hill every March advocating for us. The last time I was there, I was speaking about having health care for all veterans. Let the fact that you served be the criteria to get access to care. It’s so important.”

Inducted to the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame for her work for veterans’ causes, Robinson-Street inspires everyone around her.

“I would say let’s make ‘thank you for your service’ more than just a slogan,” she said. “Find a way to help a veteran and help them in a way that will be instrumental and have a true impact on their life.”