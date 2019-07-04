Ford Oval of Honor 2019: Albert Haraldson

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Albert Haraldson grew up in the inner city of Cleveland in the 1930s, where there were plenty of gangs and not much opportunity, so his mother signed him up for the U.S. Army at the age of 16.

“I went to Japan, the 159 Field Artillery,” he said. “That’s what I was in.”

For just over a year, he served during the occupation of Japan, but that wasn’t the last of his service.

“I came home, I got discharged, and when the Korean Conflict broke out, I reenlisted for a second time,” Haraldson said. Haraldson said he reenlisted again in 1950.

During his service, he was awarded a Bronze Star for helping a fellow soldier retrieve a broken down half track, an armored vehicle used by the Allies, before the enemy could get to it.

When he finally said good-bye to military life, Haraldson went back to school on the G.I. Bill, spending years as a tutor in higher education.