For the first time in a long time, Franklin County dog shelter welcomes walk-in visits

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the first time in a long time, many central Ohioans had the chance to visit potential new family members without appointments at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.

Shelter Community Relations Manager Andrew Kohn said as things are reopening and state heath orders are lifted, people who visit their doors have the option of not wearing masks, but only if they’re fully vaccinated.

He said as the pandemic has changed many things, one thing that hasn’t changed is how much their furry friends need a loving home. It’s why he’s asking for people’s patience as they work towards reopening at full capacity.

“We know a lot of people are upset about the appointments and are kind of tired of them, but we need to make sure we care for everybody who works here, as well as our guests,” Kohn said.

Sunday’s walk-ins gives the shelter a chance to observe and see how it moves. For now, it recommends anyone who wants to see the available dogs schedule an appointment online.

Kohn wants to remind people they do have the option to foster some of their dogs to make sure they’re the right fit for the home. Right now, they have 100 dogs available for adoption.

Lastly, he says there are some dogs who have been turned over to the shelter after getting lost. If you or anyone you know may be looking for a lost dog, contact the shelter.