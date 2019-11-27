For one mom, the OSU, TTUN Blood Battle is personal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It is down to the wire in this year’s Blood Battle between Buckeye fans and that team up north. While the long-standing rivalry is fun, the main goal is to save thousands of lives.

For one family it’s personal.

For 20 years, Lisa Cornwell has donated blood during the annual blood battle between Ohio State and Michigan. She wouldn’t miss it because to her, a mother of a young boy diagnosed with bone cancer, it’s not just a rivalry but people’s lives.

“We’re all Ohio state fans and we’re here to beat that team up north. “It’s not just a school rivalry It’s lives that we’re saving so it will save up to three live so it’s very important to get out there and donate.”

She would know. Her son is one of those lives that was saved.

“My son was diagnosed with cancer when he was younger and they did a lot for him.”

Born a Buckeye fan, He naturally wanted to see a national championship. In 2002, Thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation, her son did see that national championship.

For the last 20 years, Cornwell has not only donated during the annual blood battle but organized blood drives herself.

Even offering redemption for people like Sarah Diggs.

“Funny thing is I used to be a Michigan fan as a teenager and my family wanted to disown me,” Diggs said laughing.

Luckily, she has grown wiser along with the blood drive team. They had to replace their blue tape with red after complaints were made.

“Totally made my voice be heard because it was very important and staff reached out to me and let me know that they weren’t cool with the blue tape either,” Cornwell said laughing.

What better way to show Buckeye pride then to donate blood, so others can bleed scarlet and gray.

“This is saving people’s live. we are in a shortage every day so in dire need.”

For more information on where to donate blood you can go to redcross.org or versiti.org