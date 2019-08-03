For a family living with cancer, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday night was the opening ceremony to one of the largest charity bike rides in the nation, Pelotonia.

Back in 2004, Pat Dayton was diagnosed with an incurable form of leukemia and was told she had seven years to live.

“It was a punch in the gut; how was I going to tell my children,” Pat Dayton said.

Since then, she and her husband have been traveling from Baltimore to Columbus for treatment.

“I’ve been treated here at the James since 2009, it’s extraordinary,” Pat Dayton said.

That’s why this ride has a much deeper meaning for them.

“I started coming out here to do this ride for her and it’s a magnificent event,” her husband, Jeff Dayton, said.

The charity event raises money for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. In its first 11 years, more than $184 million has been raised for innovative cancer research.

Dayton said that money has changed her life.

“In the second trial, I was one of the first people on the drug that got FDA approved 3 1/2 years later,” Pat Dayton said. “Thousands and thousands of people benefit from it and that’s what people are doing here for us.”

Her husband is also a cancer survivor and one of the thousands who will be riding, all with one goal in mind — to end cancer so their kids and others’ kids will grow up with their parents.

“We didn’t think she would live to see them graduate high school or college, but she’s still here, so we are pretty lucky,” Jeff Dayton said.

As Dayton prepares for the ride, he sees it as a celebration of life.

“There is tremendous hope for cures and that’s why we are here – to hopefully find a cure and end cancer,” Jeff Dayton said.

Participants will be riding between 25 and 200 miles. The first set of riders will take off Saturday at 7 a.m. in the arena district with other legs of the ride kicking off at different locations in the Columbus area through Sunday.

On Saturday, August 3, riders will head out for one- and two-day rides on routes ranging from 25 – 200 miles:

Cyclists tackling the 25, 45, 100, 180 and 200-mile rides will begin at McFerson Commons in the Arena District. Riders participating in the 100, 180 and 200-mile routes will begin to depart at 7 a.m. Riders participating in the 25 and 45-mile rides will begin to depart at 9 a.m.

The 55 and 135-mile riders will begin at Thirty-One Gifts Headquarters in New Albany, OH and begin to depart at 8:30 a.m.

The 75 and 155-mile riders will begin at Pickerington High School North in Pickerington, OH and begin to depart at 7:45 a.m.

On Sunday, August 4, riders will participate in the following routes:

The 35-mile route will begin at Denison University with a 9 a.m. departure.

Day two of the 135, 155, 180 and 200-mile rides will depart from Kenyon College with departures beginning at 7 a.m.

The final riders will cross the finish line at Bevelhymer Park, throughout the afternoon.

For more on the routes and where traffic may be affected by riders and spectators, click here.