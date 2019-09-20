Football Friday Nite: Week 4 preview and schedule

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) -- A Liberty Township trustee is drawing fire for her continued efforts to cut back on money earmarked for Fire and Emergency Services within the township.

Only about four or five residents attended a special meeting at 1 o'clock Friday afternoon where two of three trustees, led by Melanie Leneghan, rolled back the 2017 Fire Levy that was overwhelmingly approved by 75 percent of the voters two years ago.