Football Friday Nite: Week 4 preview and schedule

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week four of Football Friday Nite is here!

Here is where you’ll find our cameras tonight:

  • Granville at Johnstown-Monroe
  • New Albany at Gahanna Lincoln
  • Hilliard Bradley at Hilliard Darby
  • Olentangy Liberty at Hilliard Davidson
  • Harding at Pleasant
  • Dublin Coffman at Olentangy
  • Westerville Central at Pickerington North
  • Walnut Ridge at Eastmoor
  • Dublin Jerome at Dublin Scioto
  • Worthington Kilbourne at Thomas Worthington
  • Westerville South at Upper Arlington
  • Bexley at Grandview Heights

OTHER GAMES THIS WEEK:

  • Lancaster at Newark
  • Orange at Big Walnut
  • Whitehall at Academy
  • Alter at Desales
  • Fairfield Union at Amanda
  • Marysville at Grove City
  • Pick Central at Groveport
  • CJ at Hartley
  • Ready at Liberty Union
  • Heath at Licking Hts
  • London at North Union
  • Hayes at Berlin
  • Central crossing at Rburg
  • Logan Elm at Teays Valley
  • Newark Catholic at Watkins
  • Marion Franklin at West
  • Canal at Westerville North

