Foodbank offered in Crawford County for pets

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From tending to animals needing forever homes to making sure those with homes are well fed. The Humane Society of Crawford County will host a food pantry event on Saturday, November 23 from noon until 3 pm. Typically the organization will deliver its abundance of food supplies to other shelters. This week the director wants to keep it local to help during the holidays.

Office Manager Deidra Taylor explained that the event is for Crawford County residents only so bring your state-issued identification card. The event is income-based. Contact the shelter for details.

“We have people come in now and then and they need help feeding their animals,” Taylor said. “We give them the supplies that we don’t use and wanted to help out in the community because they are having a rough time.”

You can donate specifically to the cause. They will take anything that helps animals from cat litter, toys, to food. Please make your donation by Thursday, November 21.

It is important to note that this event runs simultaneously as the annual Turkey Trot 5K, which is an annual fundraiser for the shelter. The race starts at Mohican Sports Medicine, 351 S. Lane St, Bucyrus, Ohio and the food pantry is at the shelter 3590 State Route 98, Bucyrus, Ohio.