Food trucks at rest stops allowing some restaurants to get back to business

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new change that allows food trucks to set up shop at rest stops statewide now has some vendors back at work.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the change Friday.​ ​​

The sound of grinding coffee beans had co-owner of Java Brava LLC, Mark Nodo, excited. His business has been down since non-essential businesses were put on hold due to Ohio’s stay-at-home order.

“The income has stopped,” Nodo said. “We are basically applying for loans and trying to figure out what to do.”

The order also left truck drivers with few places available for hot meals.

Brooke Ebersole with the Ohio Department of Transportation said officials started hearing how tough it was on them. ​​

“They were struggling to get food while on the road with their trucks. These places were open for drive-thru but you can’t take an 18 wheeler through a drive-thru,” said Ebersole.

DeWine’s food truck order changed that, with the trucks now allowed to operate at ODOT maintained stops statewide.​

“The only restriction is they’re not permitted to sell packaged snacks or drinks other than coffee. Those are available through vending machines that we contract though Ohio. We’ve had more than 200 applications downloaded and printed off from the website. We don’t know who’s setting up where, but patrol is assisting us in making sure they’re following the rules and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines,” said Ebersole