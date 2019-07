COLUMBUS — The Cookie Dough Café truck is on a nationwide tasting tour, and plans to stop in the Columbus area on Saturday to serve up free cookie dough.

The cafe truck will be parked at the Fresh Market, 1920 Henderson Road from 4 – 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6 in Columbus.

A truck will also be parked at Sam’s Club, 5870 Sawmill Road in Dublin on Saturday.

The truck will be handing out all kinds of cookie dough treats with flavors, including Oreo.

Find out more at thecookiedoughcafe.com.