COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may be eligible for replacement benefits if they experienced food spoilage during widespread power outages in central Ohio.

“Households that lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive replacement SNAP benefits for the amount of food the household lost, as long as it does not exceed their monthly allotment,” the department said in a release. “Replacement SNAP benefits will be added to the Ohio Direction Card of the recipients.”

Recipients need to complete this form within 10 days of the outage and submit to their county’s Department of Job and Family Services. Find your county office here.

The department encourages households to also submit verification of the outage, as the department will need to verify the outage before replacing benefits. Verification materials include screen shots of news reports, text or email alerts or outage maps that show your area was without power for four hours or more.