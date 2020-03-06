Food from Arnold Sports Festival to be donated to Nashville tornado victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC) announced Thursday their plan to send food to the Nashville tornado victims.

GCCC officials said they decided to re-direct the food to Nashville due to the Arnold Sports Festival restrictions.

A refrigerated truck will leave Columbus at 3 p.m., Friday and will arrive Saturday morning at the Nissan Stadium.

They will be serving more than 2,000 meals Saturday evening.

Molly Dale, general manager for foodservice provider Levy says they didn’t want it to be wasted.

“While we were waiting for the press conference to start on Tuesday regarding the Arnold Sports Festival, all the news coverage was about the tornado in Nashville,” said Dale. “We thought that if the Arnold Sports Festival situation unfolds the way we think it will, we wanted something positive to happen to the food that could not be repurposed.”

The food donation includes chicken salad sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, mixed green salad, and other fresh food assortments. It’s estimated to weigh more than a ton according to officials.

“We’re accustomed to accommodating ever-changing client needs at the GCCC. When the unique circumstances affecting the Arnold Sports Festival this year came to fruition, we were proud to be able to send excess food to assist Nashville residents impacted by true devastation while we focus our efforts here on supporting the Arnold Sports Festival in its revised format,” said GCCC General Manager John R. Page. “This special effort augments our catering partner’s existing charitable practice of providing food donations to Food Rescue locally throughout the year.”