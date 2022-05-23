BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the men who pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz testified in court Monday.

Aaron Lehane was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha when Foltz, 20, from Delaware, Ohio, was pledging the fraternity. Foltz died from intoxication March 4, 2021. Lehane said that during his initiation, when defendant Troy Henrickson was president of the fraternity, he felt pressured to drink the fifth of liquor that was typically given to most pledges during big-little events.

“Moreso to impress the leadership [and] older members of the fraternity,” Lehane testified. “I felt like if I didn’t finish, I didn’t really fail, but didn’t complete the task.”

Under cross-examination, Hendrickson’s defense attorney asked if finishing a bottle of liquor at the big-little event with a requirement to join the fraternity.

“The bottom line is if you don’t finish the bottle, you’re still going to get into PIKE, true,” the attorney asked.

“Yes,” Lehane responded.

“And when you talked about that with the prosecutors, you said it wasn’t a requirement, it was a status, right,” the attorney asked.

“Yes,” Lehane responded.

Former member Niall Sweeney, already convicted for his involvement in the death, was another witness called to testify after pleading guilty. Authorities have said Foltz died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event where he was allegedly hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.

Foltz died three days after he was put on life support. Henrickson and Jacob Krinn are both facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

Lehane ultimately pleaded guilty in October 2021 to hazing, obstructing justice, obstructing official business, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

In addition to Lehane, five others have pled guilty in the case:

Jarrett Prizel, of Olean, New York, pleaded guilty April 22 to reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

Benjamin Boyers, of Sylvania, Ohio, pleaded guilty April 26 to reckless homicide in addition to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and seven counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors.

Canyon Caldwell, of Dublin, pleaded guilty April 27 to a charge of obstructing justice and eight

counts of misdemeanor hazing.

counts of misdemeanor hazing. Niall Sweeney, Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in September to felony tampering with evidence as well as misdemeanor hazing

Daylen Dunson, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty May 5 to several charges, including reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

Foltz’s death as well as the hazing-related death of Ohio University student Collin Wiant in November 2018, led to the passage of Ohio’s anti-hazing law Collin’s Law in July 2021.