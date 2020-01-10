Following two deaths in one week, domestic violence survivor encourages victims to seek help

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On the heels of police saying two central Ohio women have died at the hands of their alleged abusers since the beginning of the year, survivors of domestic violence are reacting.

Marica Phipps said she was in an abusive relationship for about ten years.

While the abuse was often mental and emotional in nature, she said it turned violent after about two years.

“I had bleeding on my brain and was in the hospital for some time,” she said of the attack.

Several years later, Phipps’s abuser violently attacked her again.

“One thing led to another and he said he was going to kill me,” she explained. “I knew, just by looking in his eyes, that he meant what he said.”

The man beat her in that 2013 attack, but she was able to run to a neighbor’s house and seek help.

“If my neighbors had not allowed me in their house, if my neighbors had not helped call the police, I could not be here today,” she said. “It’s just because somebody got involved that it changed everything.”

It is because of that that Phipps encourages everyone to pay attention and reach out to those who may be in abusive relationships, when safe.

“Sometimes, somebody just wants somebody to talk to,” she said.

Phipps also encourages those in abusive relationships to reach out to friends, family members, police officers or other advocates for help in safely leaving those situations.

“The biggest step was realizing I have to make some changes and then everything else comes after that, but taking those blinders off and seeing that this is not a good situation for me and my kids was the number one thing that I had to do,” she said.

Phipps founded an organization to help women in an abusive relationship.

