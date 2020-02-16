Following horrific accident, Delaware high schooler beats the odds, returns to basketball court

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — With the odds stacked against him, a local high school basketball player is back on the court.

Back in December, Buckeye Valley High School sophomore power forward Troy Scowden went up for a dunk.

He came down hard right on his head, suffering a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

On Friday, he was back on the court.

A couple of months ago, Scowden was told he’d make a full recovery, but wouldn’t be able to play this basketball season.

His family called his comeback a miracle.

The fans went crazy when Scowden subbed into the game for the first time since the accident.

They chanted his name and he wasted no time getting into mid-season form, tearing through the defense for 17 points in 20 minutes.

His first game back in 10 weeks and he didn’t miss a beat.

At one point following his accident, he was in the ICU at Nationwide Children’s on a feeding tube.

Several MRIs later, and just about two weeks ago, his doctors cleared him to play.

“My first play, they blocked my shot and I was angry, so I was like, ‘All right, here we go,’ drove the lane, took it up, everyone went crazy,” Scowden said.

“He shocked us all because I expected him to be a little more gassed, I think, than he was and watching him brought tears to my eyes because he looked like, to me, he just picked up where he left off,” said April Scowden, Troy’s mother.

Scowden’s team did lose in double overtime Friday, but Scowden is just glad he’s able to play again, already looking forward to his next game.