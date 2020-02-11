Following forensic testimony, prosecution rests in Pardon murder trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The state has rested its case in the murder trial of Anthony Pardon.

The move comes at the end of the fifth day of testimony in the case against the registered sex-offender who is accused of raping, torturing and murdering Rachael Anderson in 2018.

Anderson’s body was discovered in her east side apartment on the day after her 24th birthday.

On Tuesday, a forensic scientist from the Columbus Division of Police Crime Laboratory was one of the last to testify for the prosecution.

Forensic scientist Lynndsey Simon told jurors she examined several DNA specimens collected from the crime scene.

She concluded that Pardon’s DNA was discovered on several parts of Anderson’s body. She also told jurors that his DNA was found on the hair drier, curling iron, and the chords for both, which prosecutors have said were used to hogtie Anderson.

Simon cited several statistics on how she made her analysis.

“Based on the results, it is at least 14.5 billion times more likely, if the evidentiary profile originated from Rachael Anderson, Anthony Pardon and one unknown, unrelated individual, than if it originated from Rachael Anderson and two unknown, unrelated individuals,” said Simon, when discussing the hair drier and its chord.

Last week, one of Pardon’s attorneys said his client is innocent.

“Our theory all along is someone else did it,” attorney Larry Thomas said.

In his opening argument, Thomas encouraged jurors to keep an open mind when weighing all of the evidence.

“You can not be influenced by sympathy,” he said. “You see what happened out here and everybody knows this is a human being. You can’t base your decision on how you view the evidence because of what happened to her.”

Pardon’s defense team said they do not intend to call any witnesses.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday.

If convicted, Pardon faces the possibility of the death penalty.