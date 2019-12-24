Foggy conditions delay some holiday flights into John Glenn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Christmas Eve travelers are experiencing few delays at John Glenn International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after several incoming and outgoing flights were delayed due the fog in the morning.

According to passengers, the crew aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis said the fog was so dense that they would potentially have to land the plane elsewhere.

“It was a pretty normal flight until we got to the end and then it seemed like we were going to land, but we didn’t land, we went back up and I was like ‘what’s going on?'” said Anna Weber. “About ten minutes after that, they told us that there’s just a lot of fog and they’re going to have to make a loop and see if they could land a second time, but that we might have to divert to Cincinnati.”

The flight safely landed in Columbus about an hour behind schedule.

