Flyer promoting mental health help causing confusion, not associated with Children’s Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A flyer meant to help parents might create some confusion along the way.

A flyer circulating on social media looks to address the mental health problems Columbus City Schools’ students might go through during this pandemic and school year.

Stating families can call a phone number for Nationwide Childrens’ Hospital’s mobile unit if they’re needing someone to talk to, feeling sad or anxious.

Dr. Sara Bode with Nationwide Children’s said they did not create the flyer and the number on it isn’t meant for immediate help for a potential mental health crisis.

The mobile care unit goes around to different communities to provide healthcare services that some parents don’t have access to such as check-ups, shots, blood work, and other services that families can get from the child’s pediatrician

“We do not have counselors on the mobile unit. So, if they’re needing to see a therapist and a counselor, we have several of them that work through Nationwide Children’s through our school districts, and we set that up for them, the evaluation piece, and they can get that right via telemedicine right now,” Bode said.

If you call the number on the flyer, the mobile care unit staff will point you in the right direction and get to resourses that you need.