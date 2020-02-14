Fluctuating temperatures make it more difficult for Columbus’ homeless community

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) — Columbus will have some of the coldest temperatures of the season on Friday.

The temperature will dip into the low teens, leaving homeless residents without a warm place to sleep.

According to The Open Shelter downtown, they’re open until 2 p.m and offer beds during the day, but on Friday morning they’re open earlier due to the frigid temperatures.

The Open Shelter employees say this winter has been especially difficult for people who have nowhere to store their winter gear and ultimately end up with nothing during the rare freezing days.

They offer winter clothing, hand warmers, and blankets to assist those in need according to The Open Shelter.