Flu spreading earlier, faster in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We’re in the middle of the flu season and health officials are already concerned with high number of hospitalizations that have happened.

It appears that the virus is peaking earlier than usual.

“The last time we saw this early of an increase in the flu was in 2003, 2004,” said Medical Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Mark Hurst.

There have been 616 flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio this flu season with 216 of those happening in one week of December which is why health officials upgraded flu activity to widespread.

In Franklin County there have been 38 flu-related hospitalizations.

“This is a little bit earlier than we usually see it,” said Dr. Hurst. “We usually see a peak in January of February.”

He added the flu virus is unpredictable and adds several factors play a role in the spread of the virus.

“It really just has to do with the virus itself and how many people are transmitting the virus to one another.”

Practicing good hygiene and getting the flu shot can help slow the spread of the virus. Hurst said the flu shot will prepare you even if you’ve already had the virus.

“Because there’s not just one flu virus out there. Right now circulating in Ohio there are three different kinds of flu viruses. So, you can get flu with one of the viruses and recover from that and then later in the season get flu with another virus.”

Some signs of the flu include runny nose, cough, body-ache and fever. Dr. Hurst said if you believe you have the flu always air on the side of caution and see your doctor before it gets too late.

“If people have any kind of trouble keeping liquids down, they need to seek medical attention. If you’re having shortness of breath you need to seek medical attention. If you have a very high fever you need to seek medical attention.”

The flu season usually ends in April but can last until sometimes May.

