Flu season and myths: what to know

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Now that flu reason has arrived, doctors are urging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Sophia Tolliver at the Wexner Medical center says it’s a rough year for everyone. The biggest challenge is helping patients recognize the flu from COVID-19.

“We are now heading into a possible flu surge,” she said.

So it’s important that Ohioans know the importance of the flu shot and eliminate some myths people may have heard. For starters, she says though the flu shot hasn’t proven to fight off COVID—19, it is helping for the flu itself.

“Getting the flu vaccination helped decrease hospitalizations and illnesses by 7.1 million people and prevented 8 thousand deaths.”

She says another myth she often hears is that the vaccine makes you ill.

“Often times if you get ill, after taking the flu shot. You already had a flu or illness brewing in the first place.”

She says with more people getting the shot, the less hospital visits they’ll have to worry about relating to the flu. This will make it easier for them to focus on the COVID-19 patients.

She wants to remind people to be on the lookout for free flu shot tents and events occurring in the upcoming weeks.

For more information visit http://wexnermedical.osu.edu/