Flu, RSV numbers spike as kids head back to school after winter break

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)–As kids head back to school this week after winter break, they’ll be sharing more than just stories from their time off. They’ll inevitably be sharing germs as well as flu season is in full swing.

Dr. Dane Snyder at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Hilltop Primary Care Center says the number one thing parents can do is for their kids is to get a flu shot.

“It’s definitely not too late to get the flu shot,” Snyder emphasized. “We are still actively giving it here and recommending it for patients 6 months and older.”

Dr. Snyder says around a third of the patients they are seeing at currently w have flu-like symptoms.

“Coughing, fever, body aches, a lot of fatigue,” he said.

Columbus Public Health says the risk of the flu right now is high, and also recommends getting a flu shot.

“Not only can you protect yourself, but you can protect those patients who can’t get the flu shot. Those under 6 months old can’t get the flu shot, so its protecting them as well,” Snyder added.

In last week of December in Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of the flu were up nearly 40% and the number of hospitalizations up 100% from the previous week.

“This flu season has been much busier than previous years,” Snyder said. “We’ve seen more flu, especially earlier on in the season than we have in many many years.”

With kids headed back into the classroom, the germs will likely be spreading even more, but there are some things teachers and parents can do to try to lower kids’ risk of getting sick.

“Reminding everyone to wash their hands, reminding everyone to cover their months when they cough, using hand sanitizer if you can’t have soap and water available,” Synder explained.

And never send your child to school when they have a fever, which is 100.5 for a child, Dr. Snyder adds.

Something else doctors are saying is “particularly bad” this season is RSV. Especially in Ohio and other surrounding states.

NBC News reports that doctors have noticed, respiratory syncytial virus, has been spreading faster and causing more hospitalizations for children than usual.

Reports from across the country reinforce what McGee has witnessed. Hospitals in New York, Kentucky, North Dakota, Louisiana and Ohio are all reporting more cases than usual.

“RSV has arrived several weeks earlier than it usually does. We have seen many cases in our ICU and many children have been hospitalized,” Dr. Matthew Washam, medical director of epidemiology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, told TODAY. “It’s an atypical year for RSV in terms of severity.”

The experts are unsure why RSV season is more prevalent and serious this year. Some suggest that unusual and sudden changes in the weather — from warm to mild to cold, and from wintry mix to dry weather — could cause the virus to mutate.

Doctors urge parents to consider preventative measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick, to counter the virus. There is no vaccine or treatment for RSV. Adults 65 and over, and those who have chronic heart or lung disease, or a weakened immune system are vulnerable, too.

When to stay at home vs. go to the doctor or hospital?