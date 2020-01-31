Flu closes more school, parents become more concerned

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The flu virus causing communities to worry.

The Ohio Department of Health says in the last week, there have been more than 500 flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio.

So far, there are ten school districts in several counties that are closed because of illness.

The Ross County Health District has extended its hours for people to get the flu shot at its facility.

They are offering the shot Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“A lot of people think that once you get the flu shot that you get sick, well I don’t believe that,” said one parent Heather Tennant. “I believe that getting the flu shot is something that’s good for my body because I’m a mom and I have to take care of my children.”

Tennant received her flu shot and health officials say the flu shot is the best action the public can take to slow down the spread of the virus, but there’s more you can do.

“Staying home if they are ill not being out in the community, staying home from work and school,” said Emily Barnhart who is a public health nurse at Ross County Health District.

Lovena Waugh, 16, attends Zane Trace High School, one of the schools closed for the rest of the week.

“We are out until next week or maybe even longer than that right now,” said Waugh. “We had 200 students out the other day.”

She also works at Subway and says she’s witnessed several people get sick and said she is slightly concerned.

“I mean, there’s so many people that’s getting the flu and it’s just paranoia,” said Waugh.

Waugh lives in Ross County, where in one week, they had 23 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

“What’s happening here in our area is not exclusive to us we’ve seen it in all of our surrounding counties,” said Michelle Long, director of nursing at the Ross County Health District.

She added the health district had not seen anything abnormal in the spread of the flu, but said the real number could be worse since not everyone is being properly diagnosed with having the flu.

“They say they have the flu, but unless they actually visited a health professional, and had the confirmatory testing, you know there’s no way for us to know,” said Long.

She said anyone who is sick should stay home.