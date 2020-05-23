Flooding Unearths Historic Steam Shovel

(WEYI/NBC News) Flooding in Michigan earlier this week unearthed a relic buried for nearly 100 years.

When the Edenville Dam failed and water quickly began draining from Wixom Lake the remnants of the steam shovel used to dig the man-made reservoir quickly become visible.

The 1901 Thew Model 0 was left in the lake as it began to fill in the early 1920s.

Bill and Michael Oberloier helped their father, Bill Sr., locate the remains of the steam shovel in 1975, when it was still under roughly 20 feet of water.

“He found out from a friend of his, from a family member that owned it, that it was here and it kind of became his passion to seek it, find it, and get it out of the water,” Michael recalls.

“There’s already been a ton of people down here to look at the thing, so it’s just great to know it’s here, and everybody gets some enjoyment out of it,” Bill says.

