Flooding reported in northern Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Heavy downpours Saturday have resulted in numerous roadways flooding in northern Licking County.

County Sheriff Randy Thorp said several roadways from Johnstown east through Utica are flooded, and is advising travelers to stay away from the area.

Thorp said in a Facebook post that several water rescues and some evacuations are underway in the area.

Northern Licking County is among the area under a National Weather Service flood warning through 4:15 a.m. Sunday. Those other areas in central Ohio include eastern Champaign County, Delaware Couty, and Union County.

