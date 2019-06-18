Flooding in Marion County forces residents to get creative

PROSPECT, Ohio (WCMH) — There are high water signs all over Marion County. People in the area say they are used to it.



“This town is notorious for flooding,” said resident Jamey Molihan. “They have Water Street aptly named.”



Not only Water Street is flooded, but several other streets around Marion County are flooded with no way through.



Water in yards is making it nearly impossible for some people to get into their own house.



It is causing other issues for people here in Prospect, Ohio.



“It’s coming in my basement, and I know my downstairs toilet doesn’t want to flush,” said another resident Kari Fout.



When it comes to driving in this area with high water around, Tanya Edwards said she is not chancing it.



“I’m not good at driving my car through high water and I’m not about to try,” she explained.



Edwards lives in Marion and said she had to get creative and drive beside the railroad tracks to pick up her kids. They were stuck in LaRue because there were so many roads closed due to the high water.



“When I see one other car driving down [next to] the train tracks, I figured well that’s my only way of getting here I’ll do it,” said Edwards. “So, I drove the train tracks to get here. I weighed my options on everything and that was the only way of getting here to get to my kids.”



She said it was her only option knowing this flooding is far from over.



“They said we’re getting so much more rain, there’s a chance I can’t get down any of the side streets tomorrow to come back to get them.”



ODOT says this is a perfect time to remember not to drive through high water.

