Flooding at Delaware State Park forces people to find alternatives

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Flooding in Delaware State Park has people hoping no more rain falls there.

With many sections of the park blocked due to high water, many visitors had to find other ways to enjoy the park.

“The park was completely covered. You can only see the top of the levy and the restroom area. It makes you wonder if we get any more rain, what’s going to happen? You walk across the bridge here, it’s already to the top,” said Tarey, who declined to give her last name, who was at the park Sunday.

Park-goers said they will keep a close eye on weather conditions before they decide to return to the park again.