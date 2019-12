COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has issued moderate flood watches for a number of counties in central and southern Ohio Sunday.

The following counties are under a flood watch until later tonight: Athens, Hocking, Jackson, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Ross, and Vinton.

A National Weather Service flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current weather forecasts.

Flooding in low-lying areas is possible, and some creeks may overflow their banks.