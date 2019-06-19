Flood watch, more storms expected

A nearly stationary frontal boundary across Ohio will be the focus for late-day showers and storms. A potent disturbance will move into the lower Ohio Valley tonight, causing the front to buckle, triggering more rounds of rain and thunder. Locally heavy rain is likely with some storms, with more flooding.

Low pressure will move across the state on Thursday, pulling a cold front south in the afternoon. Showers and a few storms are likely, with areas of heavy rain shifting southeast during the day. Drier air will arrive behind the front on Friday, giving us a one-day reprieve from the relentless rain.

The front will return north as a warm front over the weekend, with humidity rising and more scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s over the weekend, with muggy conditions returning.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 82

Tonight: Showers, storms, some downpours. Low 67

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms. High 78

Friday: Sunshine, puffy clouds. High 80 (61)

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers, storms return. High 81 (64)

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and sticky, showers, storms. High 86 (68)

Monday: Partly sunny. Showers, storms. High 84 (69)

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 82 (70)

Have a great evening!