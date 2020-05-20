Floodwalls taken down in areas of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Flooding closed down a major section of I-71 on Tuesday, but crews removed the flood gates on the city’s south side Wednesday around 11 a.m. to reopen Greenlawn and Harmon avenues.​

In the rain, one by one, crews removed and carried each piece of the floodgates. It took them about an hour to open back up.​

Columbus Public Utilities sent the following statement to NBC4:

“Due to river levels that are now starting to recede, the determination was made that it is safe to disassemble these gates and reopen Greenlawn and Harmon avenues to vehicular traffic,” said George Saunders with Columbus Public Utilities.