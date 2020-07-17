Floating cinema with social distancing boats sets sail for Columbus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A floating cinema with social distancing boats is setting sail for Columbus.

It’s happening the week of September 23 at a location to be announced.

According to a release from Beyond Cinema, the event will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to 8 people per boat. Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

The movies being played will be announced when tickets go on sale.

Free popcorn will be available for everyone attending.

