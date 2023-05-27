HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 270 Saturday morning.

At about 5:50 a.m., two vehicles crashed at the 13-mile marker on Interstate 270 southbound between Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and Cemetery Road, according to the Hilliard Division of Police. Emergency responders took one man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other adults were involved in the crash, police said. Their minor injuries were treated at the scene.

One of the cars was flipped next to the concrete barrier for hours, its debris littering the lanes of the interstate. Hilliard police said ODOT is assisting in rerouting drivers while police remain at the scene.

